REDEVELOPMENT: Neighbors organizing informational meeting for 5252 California senior-living project

(Massing rendering of Option 3 for 5252 California SW, by Ankrom Moisan)

The Aegis Living plan for 5252 California SW is midway through the Design Review process, after “early design guidance” approval three months ago (WSB coverage here). The project is proposed to include 100 units – one-third memory care, the rest assisted living – plus 750 sf of commercial space, and offstreet parking for 40 cars. The project site currently holds three commercial buildings that were vacated several years ago while previous ownership pursued other plans for the property. Neighbors with questions are organizing an informational meeting with project-team members next week, and they’re inviting everyone in the community who wants to find out more. Here’s the announcement sent to us:

Aegis & Architect re: 5252 California Ave SW

May 4 @ 7:00 – 8:00 pm If you live near 5252 California Ave SW (corner of Brandon and California) or are just interested in the development of this large, senior living complex — please join Aegis, its Architect, and neighbors to discuss this project and its impact on the neighborhood. Location: West Seattle Senior Center (Nucor Room), 4217 SW Oregon

The organizers also have set up a website with project information. Meantime, the second and potentially final Southwest Design Review Board meeting about the project is not yet on the schedule. Aegis Living has more than three dozen locations in three states, including one in Admiral.