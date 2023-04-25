READER REPORT: California/Genesee crosswalk beacon broken again

Last week we heard from Taylor about a malfunction with the flashing beacon for the crosswalk on California at Genesee. They reported it to SDOT, and it got fixed. But now we’ve heard from Jesse that it’s broken again: “Just a heads up, the pedestrian crossing signal at California and Genesee isn’t working. I’ve reported it to the city, but if people want to cross they should probably go a block either way to do so safely.” (Besides the Find It Fix It app, you can report transportation-related trouble via 206-684-ROAD or, after hours, 206-386-1218.)