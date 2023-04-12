Police updates, preparedness, more @ Fauntleroy Community Association

Here are toplines from the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s April board meeting, held this past Tuesday night:

POLICE UPDATES: Lt. Mike Watson from the Southwest Precinct talked a bit about the shooting death of 20-year-old Ka-Don Brown on the Chief Sealth International High School campus this past Saturday. He said the victim is believed to have been shot where his body was found in the faculty parking area in the southwest corner of the campus, not where casings were found in 27th SW upslope. And he said the victim was a frequent visitor to programs at Southwest Teen Life Center across SW Thistle from the school. Lt. Watson also said Mr. Brown’s murder is part of a trend – violent crimes are up 50 percent over this time last year. Property crimes are down lately, but catalytic-converter thefts continue at a pace of at least 50 a month citywide. Last year’s total citywide was about 2,000. As for hotspots, he said they’re doing “emphasis” at Westwood Village three or four days a week, and shoplifting remains the major problem there.

FCA board members remain concerned about enforcement of Fauntleroy’s RPZ, since physical permits are being phased out and parking-enforcement officers will just need to electronically check plates. Lt. Watson said the new method isn’t fully deployed yet. Meantime, the PEO’s shifts end around 10 pm, raising questions about enforcement of early-morning RPZs like the one in Fauntleroy.

SPEAKING OF TRANSPORTATION: Still no followup from SDOT since the walking tour with director Greg Spotts four months ago, reported FCA vice president Catherine Bailey. She said she has emailed repeatedly and received no reply.

PREPAREDNESS: Cindi Barker and Chris Jaramillo talked about the Emergency Communication Hubs – volunteer-managed locations that would be set up if an earthquake or other disaster disrupted normal channels of communication. Jaramillo urged the FCA to help raise community awareness of the hubs, with updates in the FCA newsletter and more information on the FCA website. Barker noted that the Hubs table at the recent Food Fest annual membership meeting generated a lot of interest and discussion. FCA president Mike Dey said the group’s community survey this year will include the hubs as a topic and ask respondents what information they need. Meantime, Barker said the next drill for the hubs will be on June 11th and volunteers will set up in The Junction, at Hope Lutheran. The scenario this time will be a citywide power outage rather than an earthquake. (Whichever West Seattle neighborhood is yours, check this map to learn the location of your nearest hub.)

FERRIES: FCA’s point person for Washington State Ferries issues, Frank Immel, said there wasn’t much new to report. WSF is still working on a date for the next meeting of the Community Advisory Group for the Fauntleroy ferry dock rebuild. He also said the third boat is expected to return to the Triangle Route next week (now that Cathlamet is back in service) but the performance will be watched closely.

FALL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER: Next Tuesday, April 18th, is the big day at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) when part of the proceeds go to the Fauntleroy Fall Festival, which is produced entirely with donations and volunteers. If you go to Joe’s after 5 pm, you can also participate in the raffle for gift baskets.

SPEAKING OF EVENTS: FCA’s egg hunt was a big hit – at least 300 people, and the change to a single venue (the schoolhouse) worked well … Last month’s Food Fest had a good turnout too, an estimated 150 prople.

The Fauntleroy Community Association board meets in person and online at 7 pm second Tuesdays most months – watch fauntleroy.net for updates.