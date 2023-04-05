UPDATE: Major Seattle Fire response for commercial building on West Marginal

2:38 PM: Seattle Fire is sending a big response to a commercial building in the 6900 block of West Marginal Way SW. Updates to come.

2:41 PM: First unit on scene reports “light smoke.” … Firefighters have told dispatch this is a marijuana-growing business. They are still trying to locate the source of the fire/smoke.

(Added: Reader photo)

2:52 PM: They’re calling for more units and also blocking off southbound West Marginal in the area. … This is on West Marginal south of Highland Park Way.

3:07 PM: Firefighters have declared the fire under control and are dismissing some units. … Our archives include coverage of a fire here seven years ago, with information that it had been an “urban (cannabis) farm” since before then.

3:13 PM: SFD says the fire is “knocked down” and that no injuries are reported.

3:36 PM: The fire’s now declared “tapped” (out). SFD’s investigator was reported to be on scene; we’ll update later with any information on the cause.