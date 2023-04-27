LAST CALL: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day registration ends at 11:30 tonight

The 17th almost-annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is officially the biggest one ever – 375 sales registered as of moments ago. If you’re having a sale too but haven’t signed up yet, the clock is running out – registration closes at 11:30 pm tonight, after three and a half weeks. Then at 11:31 pm, we start work on organizing the map and list that will be available one week before the Saturday, May 13, sale day. If you’re NOT having a sale, set some time aside on May 13th to at least go say hi to your nearest neighbors who are – those are always our favorite WSCGSD vignettes – during the biggest person-to-person recycling day of the year. Here’s where to register!