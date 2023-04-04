If your nonprofit needs grant $, West Seattle Garden Tour might be able to help

This year’s West Seattle Garden Tour is still more than two months away – June 25th – but in one important way, the WSGT is looking ahead to next year already. This announcement explains:

Each year the West Seattle Garden Tour, a 501(c)(3) organization, seeks out other non-profits whose goals fit our mission — to promote horticultural-based interests, educational projects, and arts programs — within West Seattle and neighboring communities, to provide them the funds they need to continue and complete their efforts. The purchase of garden tour and raffle tickets, along with the generous support of our sponsors, makes that goal possible.

For non-profit organizations interested in requesting a 2024 grant from the West Seattle Garden Tour, applications are now available. Application forms can be found on our website at westseattlegardentour.org/grants along with submission requirements and instructions. Completed applications are due to the West Seattle Garden Tour Grants Chair, Karen Fields, by July 15, 2023. Our Grants Committee will select 8-10 applicants out of all applications for furtheronsideration by our entire West Seattle Garden Tour Committee. Those selected 8-10 applicants will be notified by August 1 and will be scheduled to present their organization’s project at a committee meeting beginning in the fall. Non-profits who receive a grant from the garden tour will not be eligible to apply the following year, to allow more organizations to compete for funds.