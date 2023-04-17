If you thought you heard gunfire in Admiral …

There have been more “possible gunfire” reports tonight than usual, in various areas. We haven’t heard of any being confirmed so far (pending a check of report summaries in the morning). But the most-recent reports have definitely been debunked. 911 sent officers to investigate multiple reports in Admiral and heard it themselves, subsequently telling dispatch that they discovered someone had been setting off fireworks outside the Benbow Room in connection with a birthday celebration.
