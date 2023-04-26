HPAC and what else is up for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Beaver in Longfellow Creek, photographed by John McIntyre)

Highlights for the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

JEWELRY SALE: Lauren’s Jewelry (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village is offering everything in the store at 10 percent to 50 percent off during the anniversary sale continuing all week. Open 10 am-6 pm. (2600 SW Barton)

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Ages 2-6 welcome to drop in and play, weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), 3:30-5 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – fix it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

TRIVIA x 6: Here’s where to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … at 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

JAZZ DUO: 6:30 pm, piano and trumpet at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

HPAC: Live, work, shop, study in Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge? Get community updates at HPAC’s monthly meeting, online, 7 pm – attendance link and agenda highlights are here.

BASEBALL: Chief Sealth IHS hosts Lakeside, 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

KARAOKE AT BENBOW ROOM: 9 pm-2 am – info in our calendar listing. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

Planning an event – presentation, meeting, performance, reading, tour, fundraiser, sale, discussion, or … – that could be featured on West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar? Tell us about it! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!