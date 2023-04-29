Healthy Kids Day, benefit sales, free shredding, books, food, music, much more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Schmitz Preserve Park – photo by Jay Speidell)

Here’s what’s happening on this warm and bright Saturday, mostly from our West Seattle Event Calendar:

UTILITY-WORK ALERT: Seattle City Light crews are expected to be out on Harbor Avenue again today.

BENEFIT BREAKFAST: West Seattle-based nonprofit Stephanie’s Lifeline is raising money with a pancake breakfast today at Optimism Brewing on Capitol Hill (1158 Broadway), to fund youth programs. 8-11 am.

DONATE AND SHOP THE HPEPTA RUMMAGE SALE: Starting at 9 am, donations can be dropped off for the Highland Park PTA‘s rummage sale, which is open for shopping 10 am-2 pm. (1012 SW Trenton)

INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY: Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) is opening one hour early, at 9 am, for the occasion – details in our calendar listing.

BENEFIT PLANT SALE: 9 am-2:30 pm, near High Point Library (location explained in our calendar listing), the PEO Sisterhood is selling plants, planters, and more.

MERCH POP-UP: 9 am-4 pm, new merch at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 9:30 am-3 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, selling a vast variety of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

HEALTHY KIDS DAY: The free fun festival at the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) is back big time, 10 am-1 pm. Everyone’s welcome, membership not required.

WEST SEATTLE ROCK AND GEM SHOW: 10 am-5 pm both days this weekend, the West Seattle Rock Club presents its annual show at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds), including rocks/gems on display and for sale, kids’ activities, demonstrations, more. No admission charge.

LAUREN’S JEWELRY ANNIVERSARY SALE: Everything in the shop is 10 percent to 50 percent off. Lauren’s Jewelry (WSB sponsor), a couple doors north of Ross at Westwood Village, is open today 10 am-6 pm.

DOING GOOD IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) will host another session of its ongoing volunteer fair with visiting local organizations. 10 am-noon, West Seattle Bee Garden, and 1-3 pm, West Seattle Food Bank will be there.

CAMBODIAN STREET FESTIVAL: The big street party celebrating Cambodian New Year is back on SW 98th in White Center between 15th and 16th, with performances, food, and more.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:15-10:45 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

NORTHWEST GREEN HOME TOUR: 11 am-5 pm, with two West Seattle stops. Get free tickets and tour map online here.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: You’re invited to visit the home of West Seattle’s history noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Taste, sip, buy student-produced wine at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor; 6000 16th SW), 1-6 pm.

FREE SHREDDING & FOOD DRIVE: 2-5 pm, bring your shreddables to the northwest parking lot at Westwood Village (2800 SW Barton) for this free event presented by John L. Scott Real Estate – Westwood (WSB sponsor). And if you can, bring nonperishable food (and/or a monetary donation) for White Center Food Bank! (Food-drive donations welcomed even if you’re not getting anything shredded.)

POETRY: Before National Poetry Month ends, catch Ellensburg Poet Laureate Marie Marchand‘s 2 pm reading at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FOOD TRUCK IN GATEWOOD: WSUU is bringing in the MexiCuban food truck for a church event but welcoming any and all community members to come buy food while it’s there, 4-8 pm. (7141 California SW)

MADISON BEACHY BULLDOG BASH: 6 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), beach-party vibes at this annual auction to raise money for the Madison MS PTSA.

SILENT DISCO: Dance, quietly, on Alki! Starts at 7 pm.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: 7 pm, Warren Dunes live at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), plus DJ Troy Nelson.

NIGHTTIME COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 7 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), listen to Guitar Gil.

SILENT DISCO: Dance at the beach on the first warm Saturday night of the year! 7 pm, Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza. (61st/Alki)

DRAG AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm, for the monthly West End Girls drag extravaganza, hosted by Cookie Couture, at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), all ages.

AT TIM’S TAVERN: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – Nick Drummond Band with Glass Beaches and Good Liar.

