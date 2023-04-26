HAPPENING NOW: Online bidding in Arbor Heights Elementary PTSA’s online auction

Fundraiser season continues, and here’s one you can jump into right now if you have a few minutes – the Arbor Heights Elementary PTSA auction. Online bidding is open to all until Saturday night (when the PTSA hosts its in-person auction gala). The PTSA says money they raise “supports Arbor Heights Elementary students and staff through PTSA funding of classroom supplies, teacher trainings, school assembly funding, music instruction for all students, arts enrichment, literacy programs, IDEA STEM lab equipment, transportation for field trips and much more.” You can browse what’s up for bidding – including food, beverages, getaways, art, music, more – by going here.=