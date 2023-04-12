GRATITUDE: West Seattle HS career/internship fair worked well

Before spring break, West Seattle High School held a job/internship fair. A month earlier, we published a call for businesses and organizations to participate. WSHS’s Career Connected Learning coordinator Brian Fitzgerald says they had a heartening response, and asked us to publish this message of gratitude:
West Seattle High School would like to say THANK YOU to the organizations that participated in our job and internship fair on Wednesday, April 5th. Thanks to their participation, students were able to learn more about opportunities available to them, practice networking, and how to navigate a job fair!
Take a moment to check out these community-focused businesses/organizations:
Seattle Public Utilities – https://www.seattle.gov/utilities
Seattle Parks and Rec – https://www.seattle.gov/parks
Seattle HappyFeet – https://www.seattlehappyfeet.com
YMCA – https://www.seattleymca.org
Seattle Skill Center – https://skillscenter.seattleschools.org
Amazon Career Quest206
Girls Rock Math – https://girlsrockmath.org
UW Dining – https://hfs.uw.edu/Home
Southwest Youth and Family Services, Young Writers Workshop – https://www.swyfs.org/what-we-do/education
Domino’s on California Ave & SW Hanford St. – https://www.dominos.com
Laborers International Union of America – https://www.liuna.org
AJAC – https://www.ajactraining.org/programs
Sharetea Jefferson Square – https://www.instagram.com/sharetea.westseattle/?hl=en
Chipotle Alaska Junction – https://locations.chipotle.com/wa/seattle/4730-california-ave-sw
Tilly’s Southcenter Mall – https://www.tillys.com
Wheel Fun Rentals – https://wheelfunrentals.com/wa/seattle/alki-beach
Honda and Toyota of Seattle
NW Kidney Center – https://www.nwkidney.org
City Year – https://www.cityyear.org
SH Worldwide – https://shworldwide.com
WCP Solutions – https://www.wcpsolutions.com
Wildwood Market – https://wildwoodwestseattle.com
Also, a big thanks to the West Seattle Blog for helping get the word out!
Side note – if you have employee and/or intern needs, listings are free in our Community Forums. Follow the “jobs” tab on our site menu, and if you don’t have a Forums log-in yet, get it here.
