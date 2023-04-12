GRATITUDE: West Seattle HS career/internship fair worked well

Before spring break, West Seattle High School held a job/internship fair. A month earlier, we published a call for businesses and organizations to participate. WSHS’s Career Connected Learning coordinator Brian Fitzgerald says they had a heartening response, and asked us to publish this message of gratitude:

West Seattle High School would like to say THANK YOU to the organizations that participated in our job and internship fair on Wednesday, April 5th. Thanks to their participation, students were able to learn more about opportunities available to them, practice networking, and how to navigate a job fair!

Take a moment to check out these community-focused businesses/organizations:

Seattle Public Utilities – https://www.seattle.gov/utilities

Seattle Parks and Rec – https://www.seattle.gov/parks

Seattle HappyFeet – https://www.seattlehappyfeet.com

YMCA – https://www.seattleymca.org

Seattle Skill Center – https://skillscenter.seattleschools.org

Amazon Career Quest206

Girls Rock Math – https://girlsrockmath.org

UW Dining – https://hfs.uw.edu/Home

Southwest Youth and Family Services, Young Writers Workshop – https://www.swyfs.org/what-we-do/education

Domino’s on California Ave & SW Hanford St. – https://www.dominos.com

Laborers International Union of America – https://www.liuna.org

AJAC – https://www.ajactraining.org/programs

Sharetea Jefferson Square – https://www.instagram.com/sharetea.westseattle/?hl=en

Chipotle Alaska Junction – https://locations.chipotle.com/wa/seattle/4730-california-ave-sw

Tilly’s Southcenter Mall – https://www.tillys.com

Wheel Fun Rentals – https://wheelfunrentals.com/wa/seattle/alki-beach

Honda and Toyota of Seattle

NW Kidney Center – https://www.nwkidney.org

City Year – https://www.cityyear.org

SH Worldwide – https://shworldwide.com

WCP Solutions – https://www.wcpsolutions.com

Wildwood Market – https://wildwoodwestseattle.com

Also, a big thanks to the West Seattle Blog for helping get the word out!