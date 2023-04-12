West Seattle, Washington

GRATITUDE: West Seattle HS career/internship fair worked well

April 12, 2023 6:45 pm
Before spring break, West Seattle High School held a job/internship fair. A month earlier, we published a call for businesses and organizations to participate. WSHS’s Career Connected Learning coordinator Brian Fitzgerald says they had a heartening response, and asked us to publish this message of gratitude:

West Seattle High School would like to say THANK YOU to the organizations that participated in our job and internship fair on Wednesday, April 5th. Thanks to their participation, students were able to learn more about opportunities available to them, practice networking, and how to navigate a job fair!

Take a moment to check out these community-focused businesses/organizations:

Seattle Public Utilitieshttps://www.seattle.gov/utilities
Seattle Parks and Rechttps://www.seattle.gov/parks
Seattle HappyFeethttps://www.seattlehappyfeet.com
YMCAhttps://www.seattleymca.org
Seattle Skill Centerhttps://skillscenter.seattleschools.org
Amazon Career Quest206
Girls Rock Mathhttps://girlsrockmath.org
UW Dininghttps://hfs.uw.edu/Home
Southwest Youth and Family Services, Young Writers Workshop – https://www.swyfs.org/what-we-do/education
Domino’s on California Ave & SW Hanford St. – https://www.dominos.com
Laborers International Union of Americahttps://www.liuna.org
AJAChttps://www.ajactraining.org/programs
Sharetea Jefferson Square – https://www.instagram.com/sharetea.westseattle/?hl=en
Chipotle Alaska Junction – https://locations.chipotle.com/wa/seattle/4730-california-ave-sw
Tilly’s Southcenter Mall – https://www.tillys.com
Wheel Fun Rentalshttps://wheelfunrentals.com/wa/seattle/alki-beach
Honda and Toyota of Seattle
NW Kidney Center – https://www.nwkidney.org
City Yearhttps://www.cityyear.org
SH Worldwidehttps://shworldwide.com
WCP Solutionshttps://www.wcpsolutions.com
Wildwood Markethttps://wildwoodwestseattle.com

Also, a big thanks to the West Seattle Blog for helping get the word out!

Side note – if you have employee and/or intern needs, listings are free in our Community Forums. Follow the “jobs” tab on our site menu, and if you don’t have a Forums log-in yet, get it here.

