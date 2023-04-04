From the dumped-likely-stolen files: Any of this yours?

Sent by Shankar:

I wanted to report some dumped, possibly stolen items I found last night in the alley between 31st Pl and 32nd Ave near Barton. This happened between 9:30 and 10 PM (the items weren’t there when I began my walk with my dog, but had been dumped there when we returned). This looks like it might have been a shed/garage break-in — the items include garden shears, bolt cutters, a dolly, and Christmas decorations. Anyone missing these is welcome to get them back from me.