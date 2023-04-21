From the ‘dumped-likely-stolen’ file: New hot spot to find stolen cars? Plus, possible prowling bycatch

Two reader reports:

NEW HOT SPOT FOR ABANDONING STOLEN CARS? From Charlie:

Noticed this car on the corner of Myrtle and 47th AVE SW across from The Kenney property again. It is a Ford Fusion, light brown in color. The rear bumper is completely missing though the license plate is visible, WA CBX5707. The front bumper is also damaged along with the windshield and the driver side window is broken out. It has been sitting on this corner for nearly a day now according to the neighbor and efforts to contact the police have been fruitless. This is the second such vehicle to be dumped in the area and it seems like this is becoming a great place to drop stolen cars as the area is very quiet and it is unlikely to be observed after dark.

The previously dumped car was a white Hyundai Sonata left there last week, and Charlie reported making contact with both SPD and its owner, who retrieved their vehicle.

POSSIBLE PROWLING BYCATCH: Todd spotted this along Bonair in Upper Alki – mostly trash but a few things that might be bycatch from a car prowl, such as the Hyundai Tucson collateral and baseball notepad:

If any of this is yours, email us and we’ll connect you.

