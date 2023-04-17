From tech talk to Comedy Night, options for the rest of your West Seattle Monday

(Seen at Schmitz Preserve Park – photo by Jay Speidell)

Here’s what’s happening this afternoon/evening:

BABY STORY TIME: Baby Story Time is back, noon-12:30 pm Mondays at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

MONDAY MOVIE: 1 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), “Terry’s Greatest Movies You’ve Never Heard Of,” today featuring “Remember the Day.” Free popcorn! Contact SCWS to register in advance.

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: Canceled today.

‘THE CLOUD,’ EXPLAINED: Tech talk at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 3 pm – info’s in our calendar listing.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

CRAFTING AND CREATIVITY NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

OPEN MIC: You’re invited to the weekly BedHead Open Mic at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (4201 SW Juneau), 6:30 pm – info in our calendar listing.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, even first-time players. $5.

COMEDY NIGHT: As of this writing, a few tickets remain for tonight’s Routine Killers monthly comedy night at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), 7 pm.

SPORTS: Baseball at 7 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle): Chief Sealth IHS hosts Cleveland.

MEDITATION: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation event at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

PLAY TRIVIA! Three scheduled options on Monday nights for playing trivia – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar ? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!