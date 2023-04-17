FOLLOWUP: Pickleball lines to be added to NCSWAC tennis courts

(WSB photo, February)

Back in February, we reported on the rapid growth of the relatively new Westside Pickleball League, an all-ages group playing the official Washington state sport. The story noted that the group was seeking Seattle Public Schools permission to add pickleball lines to the district-owned Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex courts west of Southwest Pool. One of the league administrators, Amy Greger, tells us that they have now received that permission, and the league will cover the cost of painting lines for 12 pickleball courts on the six tennis courts. As explained here, the weather has to warm up a bit before the courts can be cleaned and painting can be done. They’re hoping to have the initial league tournament at the NCSWAC courts in June.