FOLLOWUP: New date set for ‘Friends Across the Wires’ in West Seattle

Last week’s scheduled one-time performance of “Friends Across the Wires” at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center had to be called off at the last minute for COVID concerns. Now producer Tamara Bunnell tells WSB a new date is set – one week from tonight, 7:30 pm Thursday, April 20th. It’s a free performance, presented by the Seattle Historical Theatre Project, of a play telling the story of Japanese American incarceration during World War II through the prism of young people’s experiences. No tickets or RSVP required – just show up next Thursday night. The venue is at 4408 Delridge Way SW. (Here’s our original preview.)