FOLLOWUP: Highland Park’s new signal at 12th/Holden complete

(SDOT photo)

We just heard from SDOT this afternoon that the new signal at 12th/Holden is complete and should be in operation by now:

We have installed two pedestrian crossing signals (slated to be activated today), curb ramps, and a crosswalk, and painted the roadway. This project provides another controlled crossing at SW Holden St for people walking or biking along 12th Ave SW. There will be “new signal ahead” signs to alert drivers of the new signal. This signal at 12th Ave SW is also intended to be part of the Highland Park/Riverview Neighborhood Greenway. Signage on this is to come at a future phase of work.

The flashing lights at 11th Ave SW and SW Holden St will remain.