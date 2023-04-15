West Seattle, Washington

FERRIES: WSF’s Walla Walla runs aground on Seattle-Bremerton run

April 15, 2023 6:17 pm
(Added: Photo tweeted by U.S. Coast Guard)

6:17 PM: We’re mentioning this because (a) west-facing West Seattleites might see emergency vessel/helicopter traffic as a result, and (b) the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth ferry route might get busier because of it: A Washington State Ferries boat has run aground while traveling from Bremerton to Seattle. U.S. Coast Guard vessels are at the scene where M/V Walla Walla is grounded in Rich Passage along the south side of Bainbridge Island near West Blakely [vicinity map]. It happened around 4:30 pm, WSF says, adding that initial indications are that “generator failure” was a factor. The Seattle-Bremerton run is out of service until further notice because of the mishap, as Walla Walla (50 years old) was the only boat on the run. No injuries reported, per the Coast Guard.

6:39 PM: The state Ecology Department says neither hull damage nor pollution has been detected so far. … One of the passengers stuck aboard tweeted that they’re “waiting to abandon ship but not clear how yet.”

  • CarDriver April 15, 2023 (6:24 pm)
    Video i saw showed they weren’t moving that fast.  Possibly no damage. However, if divers find any damage or there’s vibration which would mean prop damage that means getting dry docked putting it out of service for a while.  As closest ferry to Bremerton is Fauntleroy/Southworth look for increased traffic to/from Fauntleroy.

  • Kalo April 15, 2023 (6:49 pm)
    Any idea what’s going on with the water taxi? Haven’t noticed any vessel activity since 3pm.

  • Earlybird April 15, 2023 (6:58 pm)
    Of all the nights to go to Bremerton for dinner…The Kitsap Fast Ferry has also cancelled service as the boats are being used to evacuate passengers from the Walla Walla.

  • MKL April 15, 2023 (7:17 pm)
    VesselFinder.com shows two Kitsap foot ferries hovering nearby. They might just be there as backup or they might be planning to transfer passengers to the Commander and the Waterman. The commander can hold 250 people and the Waterman 150. Looks like high tide isn’t until 3:19am, so depending on how much tide lift they need to pull the ferry off it could be a while before people will be able to pick up their cars. 

