FERRIES: Return of three-boat Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth service not expected before May

(Triangle Route ferry photographed from Lincoln Park by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Thanks to Tom for the tip via this comment. Washington State Ferries now says they don’t expect to restore three-boat service on the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run before next month. That’s a change from what WSF said when they announced M/V Cathlamet was returning to service, and also from the Service Restoration Plan‘s projection of trial 3-boat service in early April. The problem, says WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling, remains staffing: “We’re still too short-handed to reliably go to three-boat service. However, we anticipate that by May, the staffing situation will have improved enough to allow us to trial full service, thankfully.”