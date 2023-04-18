Fall Festival fundraiser, Camp 2nd Chance meeting, Toastmasters, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Spring flowers, photographed by Arlene Rubin)

Lots happening as Tuesday continues! Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SUMMER CAMP REGISTRATION OPENS: Online signups for Seattle Parks camps start today.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER: Until 10 pm tonight, dine/drink at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) and part of the proceeds will help cover the costs for the Fauntleroy Fall Festival (always free to attend). 5-9 pm, you can also buy gift-basket raffle tickets from festival volunteers at the restaurant, whether you’re dining or not!

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: Long-distance political networking continues 10:30 am at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CIVIC COFFEE HOUR: 12:30 pm-2:15 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – info in our calendar listing.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Free toddler/preschooler gym, ages 2-6, weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), 3:30-5 pm.

SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS hosts Roosevelt in two sports at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) at 4 pm today – softball and boys’ soccer.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Questions, comments, concerns about West Seattle’s only tiny-house encampment? Attend this online meeting, 6 pm – here’s the link (Passcode: 245935)

=SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

TOASTMASTERS 832: Join the online meeting at 6:30 pm to work on your speaking skills!

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way).

TRIVIA X 3: Three places where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!