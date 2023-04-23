ELECTION 2023: Two more days to vote on $1.25 billion crisis-care levy

82 percent of local voters have NOT sent in their ballots yet for the April 25 special election. You’re asked to help make a $1.25 billion decision, approving or rejecting a countywide levy to fund crisis-care centers. Here’s an info-sheet. As reported in January, it’s a nine-year levy that King County says would “cost approximately $119 per year in 2024 for a median-priced home of $694,000.” Tuesday (April 25th) is the deadline to get your ballot postmarked and into USPS mail, or (by 8 pm) into a dropbox. West Seattle has three: In The Junction on the south side of SW Alaska west of California (with 5-minute parking spots next to it in the lot behind Key Bank), by High Point Library on the south side of SW Raymond just east of 35th SW, and on Puget Ridge in front of the South Seattle College [6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor] administration building. See the full countywide list, including dropboxes in White Center and South Park, here.