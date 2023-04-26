West Seattle, Washington

ELECTION 2023: Second round of results for crisis-care levy

April 26, 2023 4:00 pm
|      1 COMMENT
The second count is in for the one-issue special election, a nine-year King County property-tax levy to raise $1.25 billion for addressing behavioral health, primarily by building five crisis-care centers. “Approve” picked up a bit of ground after this count – the totals now round to 55 percent approving, 45 percent rejecting. This represents 24 percent of all registered voters, with KCE having received 30 percent of all voters’ ballots so far. They’ll continue releasing daily counts until the results are certified next month.

1 Reply to "ELECTION 2023: Second round of results for crisis-care levy"

  • WestSeattleBadTakes April 26, 2023 (4:13 pm)
    Reply

    Let’s go! Helping people is wonderful, I’m glad we have enough folks willing to fix our ills and push society forward however imperfect that might be.

