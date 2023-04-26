ELECTION 2023: Second round of results for crisis-care levy

The second count is in for the one-issue special election, a nine-year King County property-tax levy to raise $1.25 billion for addressing behavioral health, primarily by building five crisis-care centers. “Approve” picked up a bit of ground after this count – the totals now round to 55 percent approving, 45 percent rejecting. This represents 24 percent of all registered voters, with KCE having received 30 percent of all voters’ ballots so far. They’ll continue releasing daily counts until the results are certified next month.