ELECTION 2023: Jean Iannelli Craciun ‘soft-launches’ Seattle City Council District 1 campaign

By this time next month, we’ll know who’s formally filed for the August primary – including the Seattle City Council District 1 seat, which Lisa Herbold is relinquishing after two terms. We’ve already introduced you to five people who have announced early-stage campaigns. Now, a sixth – Jean Iannelli Craciun. She now has a campaign website as part of her “soft-launch.” Craciun is founder of the Diversity Center of Seattle, which she moved to West Seattle two years ago. On her website, she says, “The complex issues we face today in West Seattle have left many of us feeling frustrated and even hopeless. Solutions have eluded our best-intentioned leaders for too long. It’s clear we need a different approach – and I’m here to shake things up! I’m running for Seattle City Council because I care deeply about West Seattle and bring a unique perspective as a researcher, mother, small business owner and diversity proponent, with a lifelong commitment to community engagement. I’m all about getting people excited enough – and feeling safe enough – to get involved, share ideas, listen to different perspectives, and act.” Craciun’s campaign announcement follows those of Stephen Brown, Preston Anderson, Maren Costa, Rob Saka, and Phil Tavel; as we’ve done with all the announced candidates, we hope to bring you a sit-down video interview with Craciun shortly. So far, though the recent remapping process expanded D-1 outside West Seattle/South Park, everyone running lives in WS. As noted above, the field will be final after Filing Week, May 15-19.