ELECTION 2023: Crisis-care levy passing in first round of results

April 25, 2023 8:13 pm
The first ballot count is out in today’s special election with just one issue on the ballot, the $1.25 billion, nine-year King County levy intended primarily to fund crisis-care centers. Here are the results; rounding the numbers it’s passing with 54 percent approving, 46 percent rejecting. That count reflects 21 percent of registered voters; as of earlier today, 25 percent had turned in their ballots. Next count will be released Wednesday afternoon.

