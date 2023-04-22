DOUBLE COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day; 5 more days to get on the map

Three weeks from today – Saturday, May 13th – the peninsula will be Garage/Yard Sale Capital of the World (well, at least the state – we’ve heard from somebody in Spokane who’s coming over to shop) as West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day arrives for another year. 260 sales are registered now, and if you plan to have one too, you have five more days to register to be on the map/list – registration closes at 11:30 pm Thursday, April 27, so we can get the map and list ready for circulation a week before WSCGSD.

So far 98116 is the zip code with the most registered sales, 103, followed by 66 in 98136 and 50 in 98126. The two zip codes that are only partly in West Seattle follow – 98106 (31) and 98146 (11). But that’s just a preliminary tally; we’re likely to see at least a few dozen more register by the deadline. As always, some sales are starting early and/or ending late – some are even adding days, Friday and/or Sunday – but the basic WSCGSD window is 9 am to 3 pm. So here are the three dates to remember:

–APRIL 27: Last day to register a sale

–MAY 6: Map/list available

–MAY 13: Sale day!

If you’re ready to register (have your up-to-20-words sale description ready, here’s where to tell us your plan!