If you have questions about recent incidents, summer enforcement at the beach, or anything else involving local police, the date is set for the next Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting: 6 pm Thursday, May 11th. The agenda’s not set yet but will include time for Q&A with precinct reps. You can attend either in person at the precinct, 2300 SW Webster, or online; we’ll have the connection information on our calendar soon.