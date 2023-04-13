CRIME WATCH: North Seattle murder suspect arrested in West Seattle

When the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office> sends documents in major cases to its media list, we usually skim the non-West Seattle ones too, just in case there’s a local tie. And when we read the charging papers for the suspect in a recent North Seattle murder, we found one. 19-year-old Kajali A. Camara is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of 27-year-old Anthoni Orozco last week on the campus of Nathan Hale High School. The charging documents say Camara was arrested last Friday night – two nights after the murder – leaving the tiny-house encampment Camp Second Chance (9701 Myers Way S.). The documents don’t say why Camara was there, but police apparently had advance knowledge, as the narrative says SWAT officers were there and “observed Camara walk out of the property,” subsequently taking him into custody and removing an unloaded gun, described as a “Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol,” from his pants pocket. Police say it matched a photo provided by a witness to the murder, which prosecutors link to a confrontation with someone he had been dating. The gun had been reported stolen in Renton. Since the charging documents don’t explain what Camara was doing at Camp Second Chance or how police knew he was there, we took several questions to LIHI, the nonprofit that operates CSC and Seattle’s other tiny-house encampments. We got replies tonight from LIHI spokesperson Josh Castle:

Due to client confidentiality, we are not able to confirm or deny if this was a program participant at Camp Second Chance or any details about their specific situation. However, I can share a couple things about our policies and how we enforce them. CSC continues to have a no-visitors policy. LIHI also strictly prohibits firearms and other weapons on the premises, as it is obviously a danger to the community, and we strictly enforce these policies. If a client is discovered with a firearm, it is a common practice that they will be immediately exited from the village and program and also a common practice that village staff will call 911 and hope that police will arrive and assist our staff with the exiting process. Both of those rules are outlined in our Code of Conduct that clients agree to as a condition of staying at CSC. If a client does have a warrant on their record, and the police arrive to enforce the warrant, we will cooperate with the police.

Court documents list the murder suspect’s “last known address” as state-operated Naselle Youth Camp, but its website says the camp has been closed since last fall. Meantime, Camara remains in jail, bail set at $2 million.

SIDE NOTE: If you have questions about the Camp Second Chance arrest or anything else about CSC, its Community Advisory Committee meets online next Tuesday (April 18th) at 6 pm, and connection/call-in information will be in our daily event list that day.