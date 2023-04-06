CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Police announce arrest, but still looking for missing woman

Seattle Police have announced an arrest in connection with the disappearance of 58-year-old Leticia Martinez-Cosman. They’re not going into details of their case against the 46-year-old man, but he is being held for investigation of potential charges including homicide, kidnapping, assault, and theft. Since he is not yet charged, we are not publishing his name; he was booked into the King County Jail just after 4 am today, so his first court appearance won’t be until tomorrow, and the documents related to that should reveal some information about the case. Online records show his local history includes stolen-car-related cases in King County in 2014. The missing woman was last seen at last Friday’s Mariners game at T-Mobile Park. SPD is still asking for information on where she is or what may have happened – call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.