CONGRATULATIONS! Big award for West Seattle Elementary principal Pamela McCowan-Conyers

(WSB photo)

What a way to head into spring break! West Seattle Elementary principal Pamela McCowan-Conyers got a $25,000 surprise at an assembly this afternoon. The Alliance for Education presented her with the grant while announcing her as the latest recipient of the Thomas B. Foster Award for Excellence, given annually to “two outstanding Seattle Public Schools principals who have demonstrated success in advancing educational justice and racial equity in their school community.” McCowan-Conyers said the grant for her school will help WSES keep moving forward as students and staff move back this fall to their newly expanded building in High Point, after two years at the former Schmitz Park Elementary campus. Foster Award recipients are chosen from “colleague and community nominations, as part of a process which takes into consideration school data and principal commitment and effectiveness.” This is McCowan-Conyers’ seventh school year leading West Seattle Elementary. Along with her students and staff, those on hand to congratulate her this afternoon included SPS superintendent Dr. Brent Jones and School Board director Leslie Harris.