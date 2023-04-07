CANCELED: Tonight’s ‘Friends Across the Wires’ performance

1:13 PM: Just got word from producer Tamara Bunnell that the Seattle Historical Theatre Project has to cancel tonight’s performance of “Friends Across the Wires“ in West Seattle. She emailed to say, “We are very, very sorry to report that tonight’s performance of ‘Friends Across the Wires’ at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center has been canceled because of Covid. We are so sorry to cancel, but need to prioritize keeping the community safe.” This was to be a one-night-only WS performance of the play telling a story of how youth were affected by the World War II incarceration of Japanese Americans. We’re asking whether there’s any chance of a reschedule.

1:36 PM: Bunnell says they’re hoping so and will send us word of a new date when they work one out.