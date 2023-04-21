BIZNOTE: Fire Tacos invites you to Alki anniversary celebration

Another business is celebrating its anniversary! Erika and Jorge Saldivar of Fire Tacos on Alki asked us to let you know that they’re planning a party on Monday (April 24th) to start their second year at the beach. Between 4 pm and 9 pm, they’ll be offering 99-cent tacos as part of a special anniversary menu (with some restrictions – 10 per person, no takeout or to-go orders). They’ll have live mariachi music, too. The Saldivars want you to know, “We are extremely grateful with all the love and support we have received.” If you haven’t been to Fire Tacos yet, it’s at 2738 Alki Avenue SW, west corner of 61st/Alki, a bricks-and-mortar expansion of the Saldivars’ original Kent-based food truck.