West Seattle Art Walk, Muse Fest, Fly Fishing Film Tour, Crime Prevention Council, Southwest Stories, more for your Thursday

Big Thursday in West Seattle! First – art and music combined:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: That’s the venue list for tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk, at venues all over the peninsula, 5 pm “until late.” Some have art, some have artist receptions too, some offer food/drink specials. Preview many of the artists via the Art Walk website.

MUSE FEST: As previewed here, tonight’s Art Walk is highlighted by the second Muse Fest, a series of concurrent free mini-concerts by women musicians, this time at 11 venues, 6-7:45 pm – see the performer/venue lineup here.

Also today/tonight:

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: At the West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayers@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), the Paparepas truck will be visiting.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at The Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

SW PRECINCT CRIME PREVENTION COUNCIL: Rescheduled night for this meeting with local police and special guests, 6 pm at the precinct (2300 SW Webster). You can also attend online – we’ll add that link here by afternoon.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Online presentation by Jennifer Sherman on “Dividing Paradise: Rural Inequality and the Diminishing American Dream.” 6 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering to attend.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Meet up at Highland Park Corner Store at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

FLY FISHING FILM TOUR: As previewed here, Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) hosts this stop of the tour, 7 pm at Admiral Theater (2343 California SW). You’re invited to stop at the EWA shop (4502 42nd SW) on the way there for preshow activities. Ticket link is in our calendar listing.

LIVE AT EASY STREET: Dave Hause performs free in-store concert at 7 pm (4559 California SW).

If you have something to add to our calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!