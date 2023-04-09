9 notes for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Wednesday photo by James Bratsanos)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday:

PASSOVER CONTINUES: Tonight’s the third night.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: Here’s our list of churches we’ve heard from, some with Good Friday services today/tonight; list additions still welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com.

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM: 1-6 pm, open for visits at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: 2-6-year-olds welcome 3:30-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

TIM’S TAVERN, SECOND WEEKEND: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th) – The Dusty 45s perform.

‘FRIENDS ACROSS THE WIRES‘: One night only, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), this play tells a story of how youth were affected by the World War II incarceration of Japanese Americans. Free admission, first-come, first-served – more info in our calendar listing.

SOUND BATH: “For the Full Pink Moon,” 7:30 pm with Maari Falsetto at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

AT THE SKYLARK: Lark Vs Owl, Dragontail Peak, Gnarlene and the Frisky Pigs, 8 pm. $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

