13 notes for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Ann Anderson)

On to the second half of April! Highlights for today/tonight from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NO WATER TAXI: Reminder, no West Seattle Water Taxi again today, as the service preps for the spring/summer Friday/Saturday-night runs to return next week.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER 13TH ANNIVERSARY: The celebration continues at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) all weekend, with a 10 am group run to demo Saucony shoes (celebratory beverages afterward) and an anniversary sale, plus Bemer demos. The shop is open today 11 am-4 pm.

RELIGIOUS SERVICES: We’re continuing to update the online list – see today’s lineup here.

UNDERWATER CLEANUP: Happening at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW), Seattle Dive Tours and SR3 are organizing an underwater (and beach) cleanup, 7 am-2 pm. You’re invited to stop by and see what they’re amassing!

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm; the market offers early-spring produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. (California SW between Oregon and Alaska)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The UW’s only home beach-volleyball tournament of the year wraps today, starting at 10 am, at Alki.

DONATION DRIVE AT ALKI UCC: 11 am-3 pm, drop off items to help people stay dry, as explained here. (6115 SW Hinds)

END THE WEEKEND PEACEFULLY: Inner Alchemy offers Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Breath Work, and Gong Bath from 7-8:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). RSVP/fee info is in our calendar listing.

TIM’S TAVERN, THIRD WEEKEND: 7 pm show at the new Tim’s Tavern in White Center (16th/98th), with Curtis Moore. More info here.

THE JUNCTION COMEDY SHOW: Get your laughs on with improv comedy at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm. Ticket link is in our calendar listing.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

LATIN SUNDAYS: DJ at The Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 9 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to add to our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!