YOU CAN HELP: Winter food drive hoping to hit half-ton goal

A multi-location food drive to benefit the White Center Food Bank – which also serves south West Seattle – has just days to go, and organizers at White Center Pride hope you’ll donate – or donate again! Dropoff locations are in south West Seattle and White Center. Here’s the reminder we received today:

We are just a little over a week away from wrapping up our winter food drive for the White Center Food Bank. As of mid-February we had collected over 600 lbs. of shelf-stable food. We are hoping to push that number up to 1000 lbs by the time we finish the drive.

Here’s the direct link to the needs-list info mentioned at the bottom of the graphic.