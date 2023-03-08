YOU CAN HELP: Southwest Seattle Historical Society open house Saturday. Potential volunteers welcome!

Saturday, everyone’s invited to an open house at the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum – in particular, people interested in volunteering! Here’s the announcement, along with word of a new staff member:

The Log House Museum, just one block from Alki Point, is looking for community volunteers to greet visitors, lead tour groups, help with community events, and even assist with collections care and research or care for the Native Plant Garden.

The museum will host a Volunteer Open House on Saturday, March 18 from 2-4 pm. The event is open to the public – including those who are interested in volunteering and those who are just curious about the organization and its opportunities.

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society, which owns and operates the Log House Museum, was founded in 1985 by community members, many of whom are still involved with the organization today.

“The story of the Log House Museum begins with volunteers,” says Elizabeth Rudrud, the organization’s recently hired Programs and Community Outreach Director. “If it weren’t for volunteers who saw a need to both preserve and investigate the history of the peninsula, there wouldn’t be a museum today.” She continues, “Volunteers from contribute to all aspects of the museum, from interacting with visitors, to behind-the-scenes work, to leading the organization as a member of an advisory committee.”

Rudrud was hired by the Historical Society last month to develop unique programs and foster community involvement. She has worked with numerous heritage organizations and museums in the Puget Sound and Pacific Northwest over the past 15 years and holds degrees in American History (Western Washington University), Museology, and Nonprofit Management (University of Washington).

Last year, Rudrud accepted a prestigious Leadership in History award from the American Association for State and Local History, for her work with the Puget Sound Treaty War Panel Series from Fort Nisqually Living History Museum. Rudrud developed and led this program, and the subsequent Indigenous Voices Podcast, in partnership with the Nisqually, Muckleshoot, Puyallup, Steilacoom and Squaxin Island Tribes and HistoryLink.org.

Rudrud is a resident of West Seattle and has served on the Board of Trustees for the Southwest Seattle Historical Society from 2019 to 2023.

Learn more at loghousemuseum.org or email elizabeth@loghousemuseum.org.