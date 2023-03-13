WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Time to watch for signs of spawning herring



(2017 photo by “Diver Laura” James)

Six years ago, we told you about herring spawning off West Seattle – which led to pearly eggs, like those in the photo above, on the beach, after sea birds and sea lions were seen in a feeding frenzy offshore, near “milky swaths” that are telltale signs of what’s happening. “Diver Laura” James says it’s time to watch for that again – and to report it if you see it. She tells WSB, “Our West Seattle herring spawn should be starting any day now and and it would be amazing if local readers could keep an eye out for spawning activity so we can capture the action with drone and 360 underwater cameras.” The Coastal Watershed Institute has been watching – saying it’s “been extremely predictable the last five years. You could literally set your watch to the shoals of fish, brilliant white water, layer upon layer of herring eggs, and caterwauling sea lions and birds. This year? Nothing.” But spawning has begun in an area of British Columbia, so there’s hope they’re just running late this year. If you think you’re seeing signs of spawning, you can email Laura – ljjames (at) mac (dot) com.