WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Chilly beauty

(Photo by Ann Anderson)

As we edge closer to spring – 2:24 pm Monday, March 20th – an appreciation for a phenomenon of wintry weather: Feathery frost. We received these photos this week from readers who were both independently impressed by the beautiful patterns of frost on glass. KD said a discussion with a friend yielded the name “hoarfrost,” and this description would seem to verify that’s what this was.

(Photo by KD)

“I’m still amazed by the beauty of this type of frost,” she added. We might not see it again any time soon – at least for the next week ago, temperatures are expected to stay closer to seasonal norms.