WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 14 possibilities!

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: In-person sales continue – use this lookup to find cookie booths near you, and/or check our list of local troops who have told us where they’ll be (to add yours, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com).

REGISTRATION FOR PARKS PROGRAMS: Registration for spring Seattle Parks programs opens at noon. See the citywide brochure here.

STATE OF THE COUNTY: West Seattle-residing King County Executive Dow Constantine presents this year’s State of the County address at 1 pm. Watch via King County TV, on cable or streamed online.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials and chess for all levels of expertise. For more information, contact Conwell: conwell@conwelld.net.”

CITY COUNCIL: 2 pm this afternoon, it’s the full council’s weekly meeting, online or at City Hall (600 4th Ave.). See the agenda here; the meeting is viewable via Seattle Channel.

‘DISCOVER SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE’ OPEN HOUSE: 3-6 pm at the Puget Ridge main campus of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) – info in our calendar listing.

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

PURIM IN OUTER SPACE: All are invited to the Purim party presented by TLC of West Seattle at Outer Space Seattle (2830 Alki SW), 6:15 pm.

OPEN MIC AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Hosted by Michael Pearsall, 7 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

TRIVIA X 3: Three establishments where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BINGO AT LARRY’S: 7:30 pm, with prizes, at Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see the future via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!