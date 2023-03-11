WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 options before you ‘spring forward’

(Camellias at Lincoln Park – photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Daylight Saving Time starts tonight (early Sunday, 2 am, spring forward to 3 pm) – here are options for what to do in the meantime, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES: Second weekend of in-person sales! Find nearby “cookie booths” by using this lookup.

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

POTTERY SALE: Direct from the artist, 10 am-2 pm (4111 47th SW).

GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Continuing at 10:30 am today, “Grace Church will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the GriefShare journal.” Meeting in the church basement. (10323 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

ART POP-UP: Second-to-last day for artist Reeve Washburn‘s pop-up at California/Oregon, noon-5 pm.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history is noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: At the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, NWA is open for tasting 1-6 pm today.

VOLUNTEER FAIR: Bonus reason to visit the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW) – 2-4 pm volunteer fair – come find out about helping out!

IN-STORE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Richard Stuverud, featuring Kurt and Al Bloch from Bad Scene. 6 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW). Free, all ages.

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7 pm, monthly showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

COLORING BOOK LAUNCH PARTY: West Seattleite Bradi Jones has published “Look What the Cat Colored In,” an adult coloring-activity book, and is launching it with a party at West Seattleite-owned Flight Path in Burien (1832 S. 120th), 7 pm. Full details in our calendar listing.

‘SNOW WHITE’: Early 20th-century silent film meets live early-21st-century score – by a Vashon Island harpist. 7:30 pm at Kenyon HalL (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm tonight. Reserve your ticket(s) before going!

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, indie/emo/punk with Worms in Dirt, Sadgasm, Puppy Feet, Dead Sonics at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10, 21+.

