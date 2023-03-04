WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 18 options!

(Rainbow, photographed last Monday by Jerry Simmons)

One week until Daylight Saving Time, two weeks until the vernal equinox … an almost-spring weekend begins! Here are your Saturday highlights:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SALES: Day 2 of in-person sales! Find nearby “cookie booths” by using this lookup – also see our calendar listing for dates/times/places local Scouts plan to be (and if your troop is participating, email us your dates/times/locations – westseattleblog@gmail.com – so we can add to the list).

SATURDAY MORNING ULTIMATE: 8 am at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), just show up to throw with the West Seattle Ultimate Frisbee Family.

VOLUNTEER AT LINCOLN PARK: Today’s 9 am-noon event has filled all slots! See this calendar for upcoming opportunities in various West Seattle parks.

SEATTLE CHINESE GARDEN: 10 am-5 pm, the garden’s centerpiece courtyard is open, while the rest of the garden’s grounds are accessible dawn to dusk. More info here. (5640 16th SW)

VOLUNTEER WITH SEATTLE STREET FIXERS: Two locations near the West Seattle Bridge, 10:30 am-12:30 pm, explained in our calendar listing.

GRIEFSHARE RECOVERY GROUP: Continuing at 10:30 am today, “Grace Church will host a 13-week GriefShare recovery support group for those who have lost a loved one by death. There is a one-time charge of $20 for the GriefShare journal.” Meeting in the church basement. (10323 28th SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Find out about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

DUWAMISH RIVER UPDATES: Find out what’s new with multiple sites along the river, give feedback, and get lunch, all at South Park Community Center (8319 8th Ave. S.), 11 am-1 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

THE GOOD SOCIETY TURNS 3: Party all weekend. Open noon-10 pm today. (California/Lander)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the home of West Seattle’s history is noon-4 pm Saturdays. (3003 61st SW)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: At the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, NWA is open for tasting 1-6 pm today.

MEET WITH YOUR SCHOOL BOARD REP: Community meeting at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW) with this area’s Seattle Public Schools board rep Leslie Harris, 2 pm – drop in, talk, listen.

IN-STORE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Red Dress, 6 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW). Free, all ages.

CAVORT: Celtic music at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm tonight.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm, “Pisces Fest” at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), no cover.

If you have a show, event, meeting, seminar, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? for our calendar … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!