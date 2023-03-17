WEST SEATTLE HISTORY: Rock garden meets Stone Cottage

(WSB photo)

A new arrival today at the spot where the Stone Cottage is being stored, awaiting a permanent home. It’s the Bicentennial Tower from the Walker Rock Garden, saved when the garden was partly demolished for redevelopment in 2021. Since then, the tower has been unceremoniously lying on its side atop a planting strip across the street, east and uphill from Fairmount Park. That house is now in the process of being sold, so it had to be moved.

(This photo and next courtesy Mike Shaughnessy)

Today local preservationists led by Mike Shaughnessy, also part of Save the Stone Cottage, loaded it onto a truck and moved it to the lot where the Stone Cottage has been since it too had to be moved because of redevelopment (which has since stalled, but that’s another story). Here’s a photo of how the tower looked when it stood in the Walker Rock Garden:

The hope is that the tower – whose backstory you can read in this story by Eric Scigliano (who was there for this morning’s move) – can be restored and then placed in a new home yet to be determined – somewhere in West Seattle.