West Seattle High School’s state-champion Cheer Team invites prospective new members to tryouts

West Seattle High School cheer coach Nadine Nguyen sends word that tryout time is approaching:

Are you ready to become a part of the State-Winning West Seattle High School Coed Cheer Team?

Now’s your chance. Tryouts will be held in person March 28th-March 31st from 4:30 pm-6:30 pm @ WSHS. To try out, you will need to fill out all online forms and provide a current Sports Physical.

* We will also be hosting Cheer Clinics on March 20th and March 21st.

CHEER CLINICS – Learn the cheer basics to help prep you for tryouts!

*For those interested in trying out for our State Winning Competition Team, you are invited to attend our Stunt Clinics where you will learn basic stunt skills. Though stunting is not part of our final tryouts, attendance may or may not benefit your chances on making our Comp Team! Stunt Clinics are on March 22nd and March 23rd from 4:30 pm-6:30 pm

To participate in tryouts on March 28th – Match 31st, Stunt Clinics, and the Cheer clinics, please bring a printed and signed copy of the following items below to the first day of the clinics/tryouts.

-Student Athletic Registration Form

-Signed Parent Waver

-Both Covid Forms (Screening and Release)

-Up-to-date Physical

The Tryout application and required forms are available through the following link tree:

linktr.ee/westseattlecheer

For tips and more information regarding tryouts, follow our Instagram @westseattlecheer

Good Luck and Go Wildcats!! For Questions email: westseattlecheer@outlook.com