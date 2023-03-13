WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen maroon/silver ‘loud’ F-250, and two other reports

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN PICKUP: From Dennis:

My truck was stolen from in front of my house last night between 10:00 pm and 6:00 this morning—3600 block of SW Othello St. Maroon over silver Ford F-250 Pickup with an extended cab. License # C42605D . An important note is that it is a DIESEL engine. It is very loud!

We’ll add the police report # when we get it.

Meantime, two more reports from the past few days:

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: From the SPD report summaries made available this morning, word of confirmed gunfire early Friday. A report of suspected gunfire brought officers to 30th/Barton around 12:30 am Friday. Callers said the shots were fired from a vehicle. Officers found shell casings but no victims or property damage.

PACKAGE THEFT: Reader report from Stefan in Fauntleroy:

3/12/23 around 9:00 am on SW Director St., a porch pirate stole an Amazon package off our porch. It appeared they were following the delivery truck. They carried up an empty iPhone box and dropped it off while they picked up our delivery (a voltmeter/electrical tester device). I think this was to appear they were doing a delivery.

Our doorbell camera captured some images of the thief.

Green/gray hooded jacket with the lower half in dark blue, purple shirt, and yellow shoes with white soles. Zipped off in a mid-2000s dark-colored Nissan Altima with a small spoiler on the trunk.

Keep your eyes out & stay safe.