WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Ford pickup; abandoned bike

March 4, 2023 6:18 pm
Two items in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN PICKUP: That’s Seth‘s F-250, stolen overnight from 26th/Nevada in North Delridge. It has California plates # 7T16389. Police report # is 23-60733.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BIKE: We’ve received multiple reports about this bicycle abandoned in High Point. This is from Alex:

On the Bataan / Graham stairs (between Bataan park and 26th) there is an all white, full suspension bike abandoned in the blackberries next to the stairs (as of 8:30-9 am 3/3). Didn’t see a name/brand on the bike but looks to be an adult bike in good shape. It’s about halfway down the stairs.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Ford pickup; abandoned bike"

  • North Delridge Neighbor March 4, 2023 (7:13 pm)
    I saw a truck that looked identical to that parked on 25th by Greg Davis park this afternoon. Same vintage two tone blue F-250.  I don’t recall if it had California plates. I just walked back by there and it’s no longer there.

