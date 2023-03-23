WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Prowling; car vandalism

Two reader reports tonight:

GENESEE HILL PROWLING: From Emily:

At 7 am a man came into my backyard and a few minutes later walked back up the street and got into the passenger seat of a car parked on 54th and Genesee. He was white, dark brown shaggy hair, green jacket carrying a backpack. Mid-twenties. Car was a gold sedan, not run down. Had plates but I couldn’t see them. As I left my house, I then saw a young white couple, one man and one female, going through bags and purses on the corner of 46th and Genesee. They got out a pipe and were smoking from it huddled under a blanket as students walked past on the way to the school building.