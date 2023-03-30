WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mail, lacrosse gear, more stolen in vehicle break-ins

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports about vehicle break-ins:

MAIL STOLEN: A reader tells us that he saw someone stealing mail from a parked U.S. Postal Service truck this morning around 10 am near 37th/Warsaw [map] in Gatewood. He alerted the carrier and called police. The SPD incident # is 23-85951.

LACROSSE GEAR STOLEN: Ketsy is hoping what her son lost to car prowlers might turn up dumped somewhere:

It’s the middle of my son’s senior lacrosse season and now all of his West Seattle gear has been stolen from his locked car. Prowled last night and they took his whole lacrosse bag similar to the bag pictured. If you see any abandoned gear, please let us know! Car was parked south of Morgan on 38th. SPD incident #23-905222.

CAR BREAK-IN: Another car break-in was caught on camera – Paul sent the video, which also partly shows the getaway vehicle:

We don’t have the police incident # for this one yet.