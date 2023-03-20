WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Carjacking attempt

Just before 11 am this morning, police say, an attempted carjacking happened in the 3800 block of 36th SW. The initial dispatch was that someone “pepper-sprayed an employee and attempted to steal their car”; that’s a residential area so we’re not clear what “employee” referred to, possibly a work crew in the area. The would-be carjacker left without the car, walking westbound on Charlestown. The description wasn’t in the report summary; we’re following up to try to get it. SFD was called to treat the person who had been pepper-sprayed.