WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another overnight crash results in arrest; shoplifting turns violent

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reports:

ANOTHER COLLISION LEADS TO ARREST: Less than an hour before last night’s deadly West Seattle Bridge crash, SPD and SFD were dispatched to an unrelated crash on West Marginal Way SW. Today, SPD says that crash resulted in an arrest for investigation of DUI and a firearms violation. Their summary says it happened in the 4500 block of West Marginal [map] around 11:30 pm, and: “The first arriving officer found a heavily damaged pickup truck which struck and bounced off a utility pole, then came to rest on nearby railroad tracks.” The driver, a 23-year-old man, was found nearby. Police say he told them he had fallen asleep whiled driving, and denied having consumed alcohol – but they spotted an empty beer can in the truck, and noticed “signs of impairment.” So they did a field sobriety test, and after taking him into custody based on those results, they found “a loaded and concealed full-size handgun” in his pants pocket (SPD photo). He didn’t have a concealed-carry permit. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center for evaluation of possible injuries.

SHOPLIFTING TURNS VIOLENT: Just got a reader tip on this and have only preliminary details – if you saw police at Jefferson Square around 1 pm, they were investigating a case of shoplifting turned violence. According to the tip, three people “tried to leave the [Bartell Drugs] store with a basket filled with items.” They are reported to have assaulted and knocked down someone who tried to stop them. We’ll add whatever more we find out.