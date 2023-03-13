WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another business burglary; stolen black Suburban; abandoned Elantra

Three more reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ANOTHER BUSINESS BURGLARY: Dani at Meeples Games (3727 California SW) sends word that they too were burglarized early Sunday:

Early Sunday (3/12) around 7:20 am, Meeples Games was broken into. We hate that this has happened again, and we are asking the community for help! If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact us (206.535.7896). If you are looking for a way to support Meeples Games during this time, please stop in and hang out at our cafe, play some games, join one of our events, or shop for a new board game.

The SPD incident # is 23-68017.

STOLEN BLACK SUBURBAN: Sandy‘s vehicle was stolen this morning:

Please be on the watch out for our older-model black GMC Suburban, with a white Rocket Box on top. It was stolen from

SW Findlay, 1/2 a block east of 35th Ave SW, just this morning, Monday 3/13, between 9 and 10:30 am. SPD incident # 23-69053.

POSSIBLY ABANDONED STOLEN ELANTRA: Linda sent the photo and report:

Spotted this car on my way to work this morning. Appears to be stolen and abandoned. Black Hyundai, flat tire, broken window and license applying attempted to be removed. It’s sitting on Fauntleroy Place and Charlestown.

It’s been reported, but Linda sent the report to us too in case its owner sees this.